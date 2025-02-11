Deworming drive begins in NTR district to combat anaemia

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha emphasised the importance of deworming to prevent anemia and nutritional deficiencies in children and adolescents. He urged residents to take Albendazole tablets to eliminate roundworm infections, which can impact both physical and mental health.

He participated in the National Deworming Programme at Chunduru Venkata Reddy Municipal Corporation High School, where he distributed Albendazole tablets to students alongside health officials. He explained that roundworms affect children’s health and education, making regular deworming essential for a healthier life.

The programme, which targeted children aged 1-19 years, provided Albendazole tablets, with a follow-up for those who missed the initial dose scheduled for February 17. Lakshmisha also stressed hygiene practices, advising students to drink clean water and maintain hand hygiene to prevent worm infestations.