Prithvi Toyota Kirloskar Motors Field Manager Chemman Sharma Navala and others attended the event.
Prithvi Toyota Kirloskar Motors Field Manager Chemman Sharma Navala and others attended the event.
Vijayawada

New Toyota Camry launched in Vijayawada

A powerful and premium sedan, the car is equipped with a 2.5-lt, four-cylinder engine, generating a maximum power of 222 bhp and 221 Nm of torque.
Published on

VIJAYAWADA: Prithvi Toyota, an authorised dealer of Toyota Kirloskar Motor vehicles in Vijayawada, launched the all-new Toyota Camry at its Gollapudi showroom on Monday.

A powerful and premium sedan, the car is equipped with a 2.5-lt, four-cylinder engine, generating a maximum power of 222 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. The latest-generation Camry comes with several new features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, and wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Additional premium features include an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, three-zone automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, and wireless charging pod. Prithvi Toyota Kirloskar Motors Field Manager Chemman Sharma Navala and others attended.

Toyota Camry
Prithvi Toyota

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com