New Toyota Camry launched in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Prithvi Toyota, an authorised dealer of Toyota Kirloskar Motor vehicles in Vijayawada, launched the all-new Toyota Camry at its Gollapudi showroom on Monday.

A powerful and premium sedan, the car is equipped with a 2.5-lt, four-cylinder engine, generating a maximum power of 222 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. The latest-generation Camry comes with several new features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, and wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Additional premium features include an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, three-zone automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, and wireless charging pod. Prithvi Toyota Kirloskar Motors Field Manager Chemman Sharma Navala and others attended.