Security beefed up at former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house after fire

VIJAYAWADA: Following a fire accident in the garden in front of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house and the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, the Intelligence department has reportedly enhanced security at the latter’s residence to prevent further incidents.

Tadepalli police have installed eight CCTV cameras in front of the YSRCP central party office, and linked them to the local police station, allowing them to monitor activities on Bharathamatha Road, which leads to Jagan’s house.

The incident occurred on the evening of 5 February, when a small section of the lawn caught fire. The security team quickly extinguished the fire and brought the situation under control. Local DSP visited the scene, along with forensic department officials and collected evidence. They have also requested for CCTV footage.