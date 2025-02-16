Bringing hope, dignity to Vijayawada slums: Om Shanti Charitable Trust’s mission of empowerment

VIJAYAWADA: Om Shanti Charitable Trust, Vijayawada, an NGO, has become a lifeline for the underprivileged, particularly in slums. Founded by Chartered Accountant Sri Lakshmi Pinnamaneni, the Trust is committed to transforming lives through education, self-sustainability, and dignity-driven initiatives.

The Trust has empowered small businesses by providing pushcarts and weighing machines, ensuring financial independence for struggling street vendors. In Vambay Colony slum, 75 children now have access to education, hygiene, and self-worth training.

Volunteers teach slum children in Autonagar, Vambay Colony, and Gannavaram, supported by the Trust, Sri Lakshmi’s family, and like-minded friends, ensuring no child is denied learning. She visits all the centres regularly to assess ground realities and plan support accordingly. “Knowledge is not a privilege; it is a right,” Sri Lakshmi asserts.

Om Shanti Charitable Trust, named in honour of Sri Lakshmi’s parents, reflects the values of love, compassion, and service. “This is not just an organisation; it is a commitment to those in need,” she says. Her journey began with a single, heart-wrenching moment—witnessing two children scavenging for food. Speaking to TNIE, Sri Lakshmi said, “I knew then that my purpose was not just to earn but to ensure that no child would have to live like that.”