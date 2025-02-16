Bringing hope, dignity to Vijayawada slums: Om Shanti Charitable Trust’s mission of empowerment

VIJAYAWADA: Om Shanti Charitable Trust, Vijayawada, an NGO, has become a lifeline for the underprivileged, particularly in slums. Founded by Chartered Accountant Sri Lakshmi Pinnamaneni, the Trust is committed to transforming lives through education, self-sustainability, and dignity-driven initiatives.
The Trust has empowered small businesses by providing pushcarts and weighing machines, ensuring financial independence for struggling street vendors. In Vambay Colony slum, 75 children now have access to education, hygiene, and self-worth training.
Volunteers teach slum children in Autonagar, Vambay Colony, and Gannavaram, supported by the Trust, Sri Lakshmi’s family, and like-minded friends, ensuring no child is denied learning. She visits all the centres regularly to assess ground realities and plan support accordingly. “Knowledge is not a privilege; it is a right,” Sri Lakshmi asserts.
Om Shanti Charitable Trust, named in honour of Sri Lakshmi’s parents, reflects the values of love, compassion, and service. “This is not just an organisation; it is a commitment to those in need,” she says. Her journey began with a single, heart-wrenching moment—witnessing two children scavenging for food. Speaking to TNIE, Sri Lakshmi said, “I knew then that my purpose was not just to earn but to ensure that no child would have to live like that.”
Beyond education, the Trust provides medical aid, clothing for the destitute, and monthly rations for elderly non-pensioner women, restoring dignity to lives once forgotten. It believes in creating self-reliance rather than dependency. “We can either feed a person for a day or empower them to earn for a lifetime. We choose the latter.”
Sri Lakshmi’s unwavering commitment has not gone unnoticed. Her proudest moment was not qualifying as a Chartered Accountant but seeing the pride in her father’s eyes and hearing an elderly person remark, “Having crores is useless; having a daughter like Sri Lakshmi is true wealth.”
Om Shanti Charitable Trust continues to inspire, proving that a single act of kindness can create a ripple effect of transformation.
The Trust welcomes support in all forms—volunteering or simply spreading awareness. “God has given me the ability to serve. I am just a passer,” Sri Lakshmi says, her humility echoing the Trust’s mission—to turn compassion into action and ensure no one is left behind.