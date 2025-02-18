Auction for 905.67 MT of seized red sanders in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to boost revenue, the State government will conduct a global e-tender-cum-e-auction on Monday to dispose of 905.671 metric tonnes of seized red sander wood.

Special Chief Secretary G Ananatha Ramu issued orders for appointing an agency to conduct the auction, forming a committee to set base prices and recommend bids, and constituting an auction team to oversee the process.

After reviewing a proposal from the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited (APFDCL), the government approved the auction of graded red sanders wood in three cycles on February 28, March 6, and March 13. The wood is categorised into A, B, and C grades.

A committee chaired by the Special Chief Secretary will determine the starting price and evaluate bids. Other members include the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), APFDCL’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Production), and the Chief General Manager of APFDCL.

An auction coordination team, led by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Production), with the Chief General Manager (APFDCL) as convener and the Chief Conservator of Forests (Tirupati) as a member, will ensure the auction maximises revenue.