Ensure Alapati’s victory in MLC polls: Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: JSP Political Affairs Committee Chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar called on party cadres to work with a clear plan to secure a resounding victory for NDA candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad in the upcoming MLC elections for the Krishna-Guntur Graduates constituency.

Speaking at a meeting in Vijayawada on Monday, Manohar reminded party members of Alapati’s significant contribution to JSP’s success in the 2024 Assembly elections. He urged the cadres of the NDA to unite and ensure his win, emphasising that Alapati’s experience as a former minister would help address public issues if elected to the AP Legislative Council.

Manohar criticised the previous YSRCP regime, accusing it of undermining institutions and plundering public wealth for personal gain during its five-year rule. He highlighted the sacrifices made by JSP President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to end YSRCP’s misrule, noting that Kalyan gave up four Assembly seats and two Parliament segments to strengthen the NDA alliance. Manohar asserted that this strategic move paved the way for the NDA’s smooth victory, benefiting the people of AP. He urged the party’s rank and file to remain committed and work for success.