Consumers’ Forum demands cancellation of power purchase deals with Adani Green alleging corruption

VIJAYAWADA: The Electricity Consumers’ United Forum has demanded the cancellation and public disclosure of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) to procure 7,000 MW from Adani Green Energy during the previous YSRCP government. Alleging corruption, the forum addressed the media on Thursday at the Taxpayers Association Building, calling the agreements detrimental to consumers.

“There’s a false narrative that cancelling these deals will cost Rs 2,900 crore in penalties. In reality, enforcing them will burden consumers by over Rs 1 lakh crore,” said forum convenor MV Anjaneyulu. The forum criticised successive governments for signing 25-year contracts, preventing consumers from benefiting from falling solar and wind energy prices. It highlighted a Rs 5.63 per unit deal signed in 2014 under the TDP and a Rs 2.49 per unit contract under the YSRCP as proof of declining costs.

Despite their rivalry, both parties have engaged in long-term deals, the forum alleged, pointing to the current TDP-led coalition’s new Rs 4.89 per unit agreement with Axis Energy. It urged authorities to cancel such contracts.