AVKF 32nd cultural, literary extravaganza to commence on January 2

VIJAYAWADA: The US-based Ajo-Vibho-Kandalam Foundation (AVKF), in collaboration with Joshua Cultural Centre in Vijayawada, will organise drama competitions and present awards to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in the fields of theatre arts and literature as part of its 32nd Annual Conference.

The event, which will be held at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendra Auditorium on MG Road in Vijayawada from January 2 to 5, aims to celebrate Indian cultural and literary heritage and preserve the Telugu language.

Speaking to mediapersons, AVKF founder Prof. Appajosyula Satyanarayana informed that the foundation has conducted numerous cultural and social programmes so far, and has honoured eminent individuals with the Pratibha Murthy Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year, the award will be presented to Acharya Thangirala Venkata Subbarao along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh on January 5.

Other notable prize winners include Penugonda Lakshminarayana (Vishishta Sahithi Murthy Lifetime Achievement Award), Koyi Koteswara Rao (Visishta Dalita Sahitya Puraskaram), and three more theatre artists who will receive Rangasthala Seva Murthy Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The event will feature daily drama competitions at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendra Auditorium, showcasing talents from across Telugu states, as well as poetry recitals and literary speeches by renowned personalities.

The inaugural session will be held on January 2 at 5:00 PM, and the event will conclude on January 5