Andhra Minister Vangalapudi Anitha launches ‘Suraksha Committees’

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police, led by Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu, launched ‘Suraksha Committees’ and a city-wide CCTV installation programme in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

These committees, comprising 20 members from various walks of life, aim to address grievances related to women, children, and vulnerable groups while promoting government initiatives. Over 1,000 CCTV cameras, donated by the public as a gesture of social responsibility, will be installed across the city to enhance surveillance.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inaugurated the Suraksha Committees, while Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao launched the CCTV programme. Both appreciated the collaborative efforts of the public and police, emphasising technology-driven policing and community involvement.

Anitha reaffirmed the government’s commitment to crime prevention and the protection of vulnerable sections, highlighting the importance of public awareness about cybercrimes. “We are implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards criminals and ensuring a safe environment for all,” she said, lauding Commissioner Rajashekhar Babu’s efforts in leveraging technology for effective policing.

The DGP underscored the role of CCTV in crime detection and conviction, noting that digital evidence has become critical in securing justice. He announced plans to bring the entire state under CCTV surveillance, focusing on high-risk areas. Rajashekhar said the Suraksha Committees include social media influencers to improve outreach and ensure public awareness about digital policing and safety measures. In a parallel initiative, officials flagged off vehicles for the Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), aiming to intensify the fight against drug-related crimes.