Vijayawada railway police arrest three, recover Rs 64 lakh cash

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three and seized Rs 64 lakh cash from their possession on Thursday.

According to the GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G Ratna Raju, a case of theft was reported on January 25 where some unidentified persons decamped with a person’s bag containing Rs 64 lakh Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada railway station. Following his complaint, GRP Vijayawada police launched an investigation and formed three special teams to uncover the persons behind the theft.

It is revealed that the prime accused, Akula Sai Krishna, along with two others–Pendem Prasanna Kumar and Ulluri Mahesh Kumar–formed a team and stole the bag from the complainant. “Sai Krishna was aware of the complainant’s travel itinerary and hatched a plan to divert him and decamp with the bag,” said DSP Ratna Raju. The accused were arrested near Vijayawada railway station when they were found moving suspiciously.