All set for three-day Shakambari festival

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day annual Shakambari Utsavalu at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri will begin on July 8, with arrangements underway, temple authorities said.

Temple EO VK Seena Naik told TNIE that over 4 lakh devotees from AP and neighbouring States are expected. The presiding deity will be adorned as Shakambari Devi, a divine form symbolising abundance and fertility, and decorated each day with fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Naik said tenders for related works have been finalised.

The celebrations will begin on the morning of July 8 with rituals including Vighneswara Puja, Ruthvik Varuna, Punyavachanam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Ankurarpanam, Vastu Homam, and Kalasa Sthapana.

Introduced in 2007, the Shakambari Utsavam has grown into a significant spiritual event, supported by traders and devotees donating offerings. According to legend, Shakambari Devi defeated the drought demon Dhuroorudu and brought prosperity by turning her tears into fertile lands.

A major attraction of the event is the distribution of ‘Kadambam Prasadam’, made from the offerings used in the deity’s decoration.

District Collector G Lakshmisha and NTR District CP SV Rajashekhar Babu recently reviewed arrangements and security plans.

“Additional police personnel will be deployed, and crowd management technology used during Dasara will be adopted to ensure a smooth experience,” he said.