Man nabbed with ganja-laced chocos in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested a passenger carrying ganja disguised as chocolates on the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express during a joint surprise inspection at Vijayawada railway station on Friday.

Teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), local police, and EAGLE officials conducted the search as part of ‘Operation Flush Out’, launched on the instructions of Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta. The operation has been ongoing across trains, stations, and buses over the past week. Acting on a tip-off, police boarded the train at Eluru and inspected all coaches. Upon reaching Vijayawada, they searched the luggage in coach S1 and found 40 pieces of ganja-laced chocolates weighing approximately 220 grams.

GRP Inspector JV Ramana said, “We took the accused, Kailash Kumar from Korkatta in Jharkhand, into custody. He confessed to purchasing the chocolates from a local shop in his village and claimed they were for personal use.”

Further investigation is underway to trace the sources.