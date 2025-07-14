Tech-powered policing strengthens law and order in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In just one year, the city of Vijayawada has witnessed a dramatic shift in law enforcement, driven by cutting-edge technology and a vision for safer communities.

Since taking charge as NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) on July 13, 2024, SV Rajashekhar Babu has rolled out a series of transformative initiatives that have redefined crime detection, property recovery, traffic control and anti-drug operations.

Prioritising technology at every level of policing, Commissioner Rajashekhar Babu introduced systems to detect, deter, and respond to crimes with greater speed and efficiency. A flagship initiative in this effort is AsTram, an AI-powered tool that monitors real-time traffic flow and civic issues. By helping officers quickly identify and clear congestion points, AsTram has significantly improved vehicular movement across Vijayawada’s busy roads.

As part of the ‘Smart Policing’ initiative, drone surveillance was also introduced to monitor public gatherings, crime-prone zones, and hard-to-reach areas. This aerial surveillance has strengthened the police force’s ability to respond swiftly and maintain order. “We are living in a digital era where technology evolves rapidly. Leveraging it effectively is essential. Integration of CCTV cameras and drone surveillance has helped us detect and prevent crimes more efficiently,” said Rajashekhar Babu. He added that these efforts align with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of a crime-free, drug-free AP .