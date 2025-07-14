Tech-powered policing strengthens law and order in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In just one year, the city of Vijayawada has witnessed a dramatic shift in law enforcement, driven by cutting-edge technology and a vision for safer communities.
Since taking charge as NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) on July 13, 2024, SV Rajashekhar Babu has rolled out a series of transformative initiatives that have redefined crime detection, property recovery, traffic control and anti-drug operations.
Prioritising technology at every level of policing, Commissioner Rajashekhar Babu introduced systems to detect, deter, and respond to crimes with greater speed and efficiency. A flagship initiative in this effort is AsTram, an AI-powered tool that monitors real-time traffic flow and civic issues. By helping officers quickly identify and clear congestion points, AsTram has significantly improved vehicular movement across Vijayawada’s busy roads.
As part of the ‘Smart Policing’ initiative, drone surveillance was also introduced to monitor public gatherings, crime-prone zones, and hard-to-reach areas. This aerial surveillance has strengthened the police force’s ability to respond swiftly and maintain order. “We are living in a digital era where technology evolves rapidly. Leveraging it effectively is essential. Integration of CCTV cameras and drone surveillance has helped us detect and prevent crimes more efficiently,” said Rajashekhar Babu. He added that these efforts align with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of a crime-free, drug-free AP .
The Commissioner also launched a strong crackdown on ganja trafficking and consumption, a major issue affecting youth in the district. With intelligence-based raids, extensive surveillance, and coordination with other agencies, police dismantled multiple drug networks. “By enforcing PIT NDPS and using the PD Act, we were able to neutralise several peddling networks,” he said.
Rural areas were also brought under high-tech surveillance, with NTR district becoming the first in the State to ensure at least four CCTV cameras in every village. This initiative has extended monitoring capabilities beyond urban centres, enhancing rural crime deterrence and investigation.
Official data reflects the impact of these efforts. In the past six months, 428 offences were reported, of which 280 were solved. Over 83 percent of stolen property was recovered. “Our focus is not just recovery. We’ve made it a standard to identify and arrest culprits within 48 hours of a complaint. Whether property theft or grievous offences, swift action is now the norm,” Rajashekhar Babu said.
With technology at the core of policing, Vijayawada is setting new benchmarks in law enforcement, community safety, and accountability.