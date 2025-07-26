Vijayawada deploys 43 monsoon response teams to tackle waterlogging, flood

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has formed Monsoon Response Teams (MRT) across the city to address civic problems such as water stagnation, drainage issues, and flood-related conditions.

These teams, comprising staff from the sanitation, town planning, and engineering departments, alert concerned officials to situations and participate in rescue activities.

Their main duties include calling sewer jetting vehicles, setting up motor pumps in stagnant areas, and informing engineering and town planning officials in the event of fallen trees or landslides in hilly areas.

Under the leadership of VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM, around 43 teams have been set up citywide, each consisting of 9 members working in three shifts. The teams are stationed in tents, relaying citizen concerns and information to officials.

The distribution of teams is as follows: 13 teams in Circle 3, covering areas like the Airport Corridor, Ramavarappadu Ring to Gannavaram-Prasadampadu, Enikepadu, and Nidamanuru; 20 teams in Circle 2; and 5 teams in Circle 1. As part of the pre-monsoon drive, the VMC identified water stagnation points in low-lying zones and railway underpasses, strategically locating response teams nearby.

“The Monsoon Response Teams will work in 3 shifts. When the call is received from the team, the activity will begin within 15 minutes of receiving the call. Vehicles, pumping machines, tractors, bobcats, or any other vehicles will be deployed and commence the cleaning, pumping, etc. activity to ensure public safety as well as clean premises,” explained Chief Medical Officer of Health K Arjuna Rao to TNIE.

The VMC is also setting up rehabilitation centres across the city, with 51 centres already identified. These centres will provide amenities like food, drinking water, and shelter during flood situations.