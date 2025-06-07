Ankineedu Prasad passes away at 86

VIJAYAWADA: Raja Yarlagadda Ankineedu Prasad Bahadur (86), son of Raja Siva Rama Prasad of the Challapalli Samasthanam, passed away on Friday at his residence in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Known for his contributions to education and social welfare, he served as Correspondent of SRYSP Junior College, Challapalli. His mortal remains were brought to Challapalli on Saturday for public homage. Final rites are expected to be held at Sivaganga near Machilipatnam.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh expressed deep condolences, recalling Raja Ankineedu Prasad’s service to the poor and his commitment to education. He praised the Challapalli royal family’s historic role in societal development and their contributions to temple renovations at Mopidevi, Srikakulam, Pedakallepalli, Sivaganga, and others.