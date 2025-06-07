Vijayawada

Ankineedu Prasad passes away at 86

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh expressed deep condolences, recalling Raja Ankineedu Prasad’s service to the poor and his commitment to education.
Challapalli Raja Yarlagadda Ankineedu Prasad.
Challapalli Raja Yarlagadda Ankineedu Prasad. Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Raja Yarlagadda Ankineedu Prasad Bahadur (86), son of Raja Siva Rama Prasad of the Challapalli Samasthanam, passed away on Friday at his residence in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Known for his contributions to education and social welfare, he served as Correspondent of SRYSP Junior College, Challapalli. His mortal remains were brought to Challapalli on Saturday for public homage. Final rites are expected to be held at Sivaganga near Machilipatnam.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh expressed deep condolences, recalling Raja Ankineedu Prasad’s service to the poor and his commitment to education. He praised the Challapalli royal family’s historic role in societal development and their contributions to temple renovations at Mopidevi, Srikakulam, Pedakallepalli, Sivaganga, and others.

Ankineedu Prasad Bahadur

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com