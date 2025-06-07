Competitors from 17 States take part in sea kayaking

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Friday said Manginapudi Beach is poised to become a prime destination for water sports. He was speaking after inaugurating the National Sea Kayaking Championship during the ongoing Masula Beach Festival. Competitors from 17 States participated in the national-level event, marking the festival’s second day.

Highlighting the beach’s potential, the Minister said the State government is committed to developing it into a leading venue for water and beach sports, leveraging its natural coastal advantages.

Earlier in the day, Minister Ravindra and Krishna District Collector DK Balaji launched helicopter joyrides, offering aerial views of the beach and nearby attractions.

The Minister also inspected traffic and festival arrangements from the air. The evening saw vibrant cultural events including music, light-and-sound shows, and food courts serving multi-cuisine fare. Stalls featuring regional treats like Bandar Laddu and West Godavari specials drew large crowds, with thousands enjoying the festivities.