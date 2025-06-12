CCTV cameras help curb crime in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: A significant drop in night-time crimes, including motorcycle thefts, robberies, and public nuisance incidents, has been recorded in NTR district following the large-scale installation of CCTV cameras across Vijayawada city and rural mandals.

According to district police officials, the surveillance system has not only improved crime detection but also enabled quicker police response.

In an effort to strengthen public safety, more than 5,000 new CCTV cameras have recently been installed within various police station limits, targeting high-risk and vulnerable zones.

These augment the existing network of 15,000 cameras, all of which are integrated with the district’s central Command and Control Room.

Acting on the directives of Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu has stressed the critical role of surveillance technology in crime prevention.

“CCTV cameras have contributed to a visible reduction in crimes over the past three months, especially in rural parts of the district,” he said. “Crimes against women, vehicle thefts, and other anti-social acts have dropped significantly in areas under camera surveillance.”