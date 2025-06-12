CCTV cameras help curb crime in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: A significant drop in night-time crimes, including motorcycle thefts, robberies, and public nuisance incidents, has been recorded in NTR district following the large-scale installation of CCTV cameras across Vijayawada city and rural mandals.
According to district police officials, the surveillance system has not only improved crime detection but also enabled quicker police response.
In an effort to strengthen public safety, more than 5,000 new CCTV cameras have recently been installed within various police station limits, targeting high-risk and vulnerable zones.
These augment the existing network of 15,000 cameras, all of which are integrated with the district’s central Command and Control Room.
Acting on the directives of Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu has stressed the critical role of surveillance technology in crime prevention.
“CCTV cameras have contributed to a visible reduction in crimes over the past three months, especially in rural parts of the district,” he said. “Crimes against women, vehicle thefts, and other anti-social acts have dropped significantly in areas under camera surveillance.”
In addition to ground-level monitoring, every police station is now equipped with drones for aerial surveillance.
These are being used in sensitive areas to monitor real-time activity and prevent unlawful gatherings or behaviour.
The NTR police unit has also introduced Artificial Intelligence tools to regulate traffic and manage complaint registration digitally.
To expand coverage, local donors are assisting police in installing cameras at critical locations.
Authorities are also urging residents, shopkeepers, and institutions to install CCTV cameras on their premises, framing it as a community responsibility. CP Rajasekhar Babu further advised the public to install GPS trackers on motorcycles to deter theft. “Using signal-based tracking, it becomes easier to trace and recover stolen vehicles. We plan to launch an awareness campaign to promote GPS usage,” he said.
With a blend of technology-driven policing and citizen participation, NTR district police aim to build a safer environment while modernising law enforcement practices.