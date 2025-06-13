Vijayawada Municipal Corporation launches Rs 11.84 crore works

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) rolled out 33 development works worth Rs 11.84 crore across Central, West, and East constituencies on Thursday, commemorating the completion of one year in office. The initiatives are part of a state-wide drive to lay foundation stones and inaugurate infrastructure projects under the State government’s developmental agenda.

In the Central constituency, MLA Bonda Maheshwarao inaugurated several civic upgrades including new drinking water pipelines, hot mix and paver roads, and drainage systems in Bhanu Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Devinagar, Vinayaka Nagar, and Gunadala. These works, amounting to Rs 8.36 crore, are expected to greatly improve public amenities and connectivity.

The West segment saw the replacement of aging water pipelines with new HDPE and GI lines in the 52nd division. Additionally, a compound wall was constructed near Kalyana Mandapam in HB Colony, 43rd division. These projects were taken up with a budget of Rs 3.5 crore. In the East constituency, MLA Gadde Rammohan laid the foundation for cement concrete roads in Krishna Lanka, Srinivasa Nagar, and Bharathi Nagar. At an estimated cost of Rs 2.48 crore, the projects include road development, park enhancement, and public building construction.

VMC chief Dhyanachandra HM conducted field inspections at Gandhinagar, Eat Street, Eluru Road Junction, BRTS Road, and MG Road. He assessed sanitation efforts and lauded the upkeep of the Anna Canteen at Dharna Chowk.

Emphasising inter-departmental coordination, he directed officials to ensure roads remain clean, garbage is promptly removed, and construction and horticulture waste is managed effectively.

He directed nodal officers to maintain defect-free Anna Canteens and regularly monitor sanitation standards to avoid inconvenience to the public.