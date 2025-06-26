Police seize 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 15 lakh in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR police on Wednesday arrested two persons and seized 200 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 15 lakh under Krishna Lanka PS limits. NTR District Commissioner of Police, SV Rajashekhar Babu, said the accused—Andi Nagaraju (26) of Bheemunipatnam and Anbalagan Sinrasu—were transporting ganja from the Visakhapatnam Agency area to Tamil Nadu when police intercepted them during a vehicle inspection drive.

Acting on a tip-off, Krishna Lanka SI Bhanu Prasad and his team, along with the Vijayawada EAGLE unit, conducted checks near Geethanagar Katta. Police first stopped a Swift Dzire and discovered bags of ganja, taking the driver into custody. Meanwhile, the driver of a Tata goods vehicle approaching the same checkpoint attempted to flee but was also apprehended.

The Commissioner said prime accused Nagaraju, originally from Madurai, had settled in Thagarapuvalasa. Learning of the high demand for ganja in Chennai, he began sourcing it from nearby agency areas at low prices and smuggling it to Tamil Nadu.

Despite two prior arrests and jail time, Nagaraju resumed smuggling after his release. In this attempt, they loaded 100 kg of ganja in Nagaraju’s car and another 100 kg in a mini goods vehicle, both heading towards Chennai. Police arrested both accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and seized the two vehicles used in the operation. Further investigation is ongoing.