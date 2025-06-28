Andhra Pradesh government fast-tracks TIDCO housing for poor people

ONGOLE: The State government is prioritising the completion of TIDCO housing units across the State, aiming to deliver 365 and 430 sq. ft. houses to beneficiaries by this Deepavali festival, announced Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), P Narayana, on Friday. In a district-level review meeting at the Collectorate, the Minister confirmed that the long-delayed construction works had resumed, with L&T scheduled to begin work in Prakasam district within the next 15 days.

MAUD Minister clarified that the TIDCO houses were categorised into 300 sq. ft., 365 sq. ft., and 430 sq. ft. units, and that the previous YSRCP government had left the scheme stalled. “Despite bank loans being raised, many beneficiary accounts had turned into Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Upon taking office, our alliance government paid Rs 140 crore to the bankers and got the scheme back on track,” he said.

Narayana also revealed that the State is addressing the massive waste issue, with 85 lakh metric tons of garbage accumulated during the previous government’s tenure. The government has already recycled 40 lakh tons and aims to clear the remaining waste by October 2. “We are committed to providing safe drinking water, better sanitation, roads, and drainage facilities for urban citizens,” he said.

The Minister also stated that the government is focusing on road expansion projects in Ongole, compensating affected families through TDR bonds. Despite the state’s financial challenges, Narayana confirmed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the government has been able to secure central funds to drive its welfare and development agenda.

“We remain focused on fulfilling our promises, with plans to launch Anna Canteens in rural areas soon and generate 20 lakh job opportunities for the youth by attracting industrial giants to the state,” Narayana added.