Sujana vows to develop Vijayawada West

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary reiterated his commitment to the constituency’s development and improving people’s living standards.

Marking one year of the coalition government, the MLA held a face-to-face interaction with residents on Friday.

He said the NDA coalition government is striving to provide employment opportunities and improve healthcare and education. “Regardless of party affiliations, I am committed to selfless service—without corruption, donations, or deals,” he said.

Sujana alleged that the lack of cooperation from YSRCP corporators has impeded development in the constituency. He added that issues are being resolved efficiently across all 22 divisions through Sujana Mithra Coordinators.

He announced plans to launch Sujana Nyaya Mithras to provide legal advice and aid to the public.

The MLA said he is working tirelessly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with support from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan.