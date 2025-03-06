AP launches first mental health initiative in schools

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has become the first in India to introduce Career and mental Health Counsellors in government schools. Under the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha, 255 dedicated counsellors have been appointed across the state in collaboration with EdCIL (Educational Consultants India Limited).

The initiative aims to provide essential mental health support and career guidance to students, addressing a critical gap in the education system.

With increasing academic pressure and societal expectations, students today face immense stress. Even minor setbacks often push them into distress, sometimes leading to tragic outcomes. Recognising the urgent need for intervention, the government has taken this step to ensure that students receive guidance and support.

Speaking to TNIE, B Srinivasa Rao, the State project director of Samagra Shiksha in the State, explained the initiative’s significance, “Our goal is to empower students with emotional resilience and equip them with essential life skills. By integrating mental health support into the education system, we are creating a foundation for a healthier and more confident generation.”

District-level counsellors will work with secondary and higher secondary schools, providing individual and group counselling. They will address stress, depression, and suicidal tendencies while offering career guidance through psychometric assessments. They will conduct workshops and awareness sessions for students, teachers, and parents to promote mental well-being.