GoM reviews strategies to regulate prices in Andhra Pradesh markets

VIJAYAWADA: A Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting, chaired by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, was held at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Tuesday to review market price regulation.

Officials reported that Andhra Pradesh recorded an inflation rate of 2.44%, below the national average of 3.61%, ranking it fourth among states with the lowest inflation. Daily price monitoring is conducted through the CP app across 154 Mandal centres and 151 Rythu Bazaars, with plans to expand reporting centres from 13 to 26 districts by April.

The committee resolved to regulate essential commodity prices, address transport charge issues, and reduce the market fee on grains from 2% to 1%, pending cabinet approval. Measures to boost millet production and farmer awareness were also stressed. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Agriculture Minister Achchennaidu, and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav attended.