Andhra government set to launch state-wide job festival

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is set to launch a State-wide job festival aimed at providing employment to every household, announced Labour Minister and Krishna District Incharge Minister Vasamsetti Subash on Wednesday.

The announcement came during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for an MSME park in Pamarru, Krishna district, along with Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra and Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja. The MSME park, being established with an outlay of Rs 11.26 crore, aims to generate substantial job opportunities for local youth.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Vasamsetti emphasised the State government’s commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a hub of employment through large-scale job creation initiatives. “Our objective is to make Andhra Pradesh the focal point of employment opportunities. The government is committed to ensuring that every educated youth secures a job,” he stated. Later, the ministers held a review meeting on Krishna district development at Gudivada

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra highlighted key projects such as the Machilipatnam Port, Gilakaladindi Fishing Harbour, BHEL at Nimmakuru, and the recently inaugurated Missile Test Range.