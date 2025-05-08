OTS MD receives Hybiz TV Media Award

VIJAYAWADA: Managing Director of OTS Advertising Pvt Ltd, Venkat Jagdish Nalluri, was honoured with the Legendary Award at the Hybiz TV Media Awards 2025 for his contributions to the media and advertising industry. The award was presented by Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

With over four decades in the industry, Venkat Jagdish has significantly shaped the regional advertising landscape, steering OTS Advertising to prominence through impactful campaigns across sectors such as infrastructure, governance, education, and healthcare.

Under his leadership, OTS Advertising executed high-impact campaigns influencing public sentiment and policy communication through strategic storytelling and brand leadership. Venkat Jagdish said, “This recognition belongs as much to my team at OTS as it does to me. We remain committed to using media as a force for progress and transformation.”