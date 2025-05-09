First Town Vending Committee meet held in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra held the first meeting of the Town Vending Committee on Thursday, aiming to address street vendors’ issues and reduce conflicts with traders.

Formed as per the Supreme Court’s directives, the 19-member committee includes the commissioner as chairman, along with the medical officer, planning officer, town project officer, police officials, bankers, a legal advisor, an insurance representative, seven street vendors from various sectors, two corporators, and NGOs.

During the meeting, he cited a 2018 survey that identified approximately 17,000 street vendors across the city. He directed officials to conduct a fresh survey to ascertain the current number of vendors. He emphasised that under the Street Vendors Act, VMC will provide necessary facilities to vendors, allowing them to operate in designated Red, Green, and Amber zones.

He assured the panel would work to resolve vendors’ concerns and support their livelihoods. Chief City Planner Sanjay Ratna Kumar and other senior officials were present.