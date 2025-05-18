Vijayawada railway division holds ‘Solidarity March’

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) organised a grand ‘Solidarity March’ on Saturday in support of ‘Operation Sindoor’, demonstrating unwavering patriotism and unity.

The march was spearheaded by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil, alongside senior officials and over 500 railway staff, RPF personnel, members of Bharat Scouts and Guides, and students from various schools.

The rally commenced from Gandhi Statue, Clock Tower (East Side), Vijayawada, and culminated at Bapu Waiting Hall, Platform No 1, Vijayawada Railway Station, passing through the DRM Office and Jack & Jill School.