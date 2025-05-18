Vijayawada

Vijayawada railway division holds ‘Solidarity March’

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil led a march with 500+ railway staff, RPF, Scouts & Guides, and students, highlighting unity and awareness through active community participation.
Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway held a grand 'Solidarity March' in support of 'Operation Sindoor', showcasing patriotism and unity. Photo | Express
VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) organised a grand ‘Solidarity March’ on Saturday in support of ‘Operation Sindoor’, demonstrating unwavering patriotism and unity.

The march was spearheaded by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil, alongside senior officials and over 500 railway staff, RPF personnel, members of Bharat Scouts and Guides, and students from various schools.

The rally commenced from Gandhi Statue, Clock Tower (East Side), Vijayawada, and culminated at Bapu Waiting Hall, Platform No 1, Vijayawada Railway Station, passing through the DRM Office and Jack & Jill School.

