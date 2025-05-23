Pawan Kalyan calls for public to protect nature, announces biodiversity parks in all districts

VIJAYAWADA : Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Thursday urged the public, especially youth, to become active protectors of nature, warning that forest encroachment is on the rise while defenders of biodiversity are dwindling.

Speaking at the International Biodiversity Day celebrations at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, he emphasised that the first step toward protecting biodiversity must begin at home.

As part of the State government’s commitment, Pawan Kalyan announced that a Biodiversity Park will be established in every district and a Village Forest (Palle Vanam) in every village to safeguard local ecosystems.

“Thousands of trees can be planted just by creating and dispersing seed balls,” he said. “Unfortunately, many leaders today look at open land as property to grab. But when I see a vacant space, I see a future forest.”

He also expressed concern over the rapid destruction of mangrove forests, which naturally form along coastal regions and act as protective barriers during natural disasters such as cyclones and tsunamis.

“Mangroves are our frontline defence during coastal disasters. It is tragic that they are being destroyed,” he said, adding that the state government is formulating plans to increase mangrove cover across Andhra Pradesh. He called on individuals and communities to become stewards of the environment.