ABC Court grants two-day custody of accused to SIT in liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Court in Vijayawada on Thursday granted permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take four accused into custody for two days in connection with the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

According to court orders, the accused—Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy, Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa—will be questioned by SIT officials from 8 am to 6 pm on May 30 and 31.

The court directed SIT officials to allow legal counsel for the accused to be present during interrogation and barred the use of coercive methods, including any form of third-degree treatment.

All four accused will be taken into custody on Friday morning and sent to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) for medical examinations. Then, they will be shifted to the SIT office located at the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate.

It may be recalled that SIT officials had earlier filed a petition seeking three days’ custody of prime accused Raj Kesireddy and one week’s custody of the other three accused.