RPF seizes 190 kg ganja, arrests four in Vijayawada Division under ‘Operation NARCOS’

VIJAYAWADA: In a series of swift and coordinated operations under ‘Operation NARCOS,’ the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR) along with Government Railway Police (GRP), Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB), and Crime Prevention and Detection Squads (CPDS), have successfully detected and seized substantial quantities of dry ganja being transported illegally through trains and railway premises.

These operations were carried out between October 24 to 30 across the Division. The joint enforcement teams displayed exceptional vigilance and inter-agency coordination, acting on intelligence inputs and passenger complaints received through platforms like Rail Madad.

The crackdown resulted in the seizure of 190.3 kilograms of dry ganja valued at Rs 8.79 lakh, and the arrest of four offenders involved in illicit narcotic transport.

The operations were conducted at Samalkot, Bapatla, Rajahmundry, Gudur, and Ongole railway stations. The largest recovery occurred at Samalkot Railway Station, where 15 unclaimed bags containing 140 kilograms of dry ganja were found in the sleeper coaches of the Tatanagar–Yesvantpur Express.

Other notable detections include 21 kilograms of ganja seized from an individual at Bapatla Railway Station, and multiple arrests made at Rajahmundry and Gudur stations.