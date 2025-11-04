Andhra Pradesh MLA Sujana launches new science labs at Urdu Jr College

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Education, Employment, and Entrepreneurship (E³) plan — launched with the vision of Making Vijayawada West the Best — Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdhury on Monday inaugurated new Physics, Chemistry, and Zoology laboratories at the Government Urdu Junior College, Kabela.

The laboratories were reconstructed with support from the Sujana Foundation in collaboration with Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL) at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. The upgraded facilities include modern laboratory equipment, furniture, and experimental materials designed to provide students with enhanced practical learning opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sujana Chowdhury thanked Bhagyanagar Gas Limited for its continued support in improving educational infrastructure in Vijayawada West. He said the new laboratories would give students hands-on practical exposure and improve the quality of science education.

The MLA also appreciated Principal Hafeez Sheikh Ahmed and the teaching staff for their dedication and reaffirmed his commitment to providing government students with world-class learning resources.

Since assuming office, Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdhury (Sujana Chowdhury) has launched targeted programmes to strengthen education, healthcare, and employment opportunities in Vijayawada West. Through the Sujana Foundation, he has mobilised CSR funds to upgrade facilities in government schools and colleges, aiming to bring them on par with reputed private institutions.

BJP NTR District President Adduri Sriram, former Police Housing Corporation Chairman and TDP State Spokesperson Nagul Meera, Bommasani Subba Rao, and others attended the event.