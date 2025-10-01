Andhra man rapes 14-year-old niece, booked under POCSO

VIJAYAWADA: A 27-year-old man has allegedly sexually assaulted and raped his 14-year-old niece under Nunna PS limits of Vijayawada.

The victim, a class 7 student, has been living with the accused and his wife (the victim’s aunt) for the past four years after losing both parents. The minor is currently pregnant and undergoing treatment at Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH).

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are conducting a thorough investigation.

According to Nunna CI Krishna Mohan, the minor girl had been living with her aunt, who is the wife of the accused and also her mother’s sister. Exploiting this situation, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl several times. Recently, the girl’s health deteriorated, leading to her hospital admission, where pregnancy was confirmed.

Following this, the girl reported the crime to the police, who registered a case against the accused. The accused is yet to be arrested.