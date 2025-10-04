Rs 90-crore plan to develop Gandhi Hill as international centre

VIJAYAWADA: The historic Gandhi Hill, which houses the country’s first Gandhi memorial built on a hilltop here, is undergoing a remarkable transformation that promises to turn it into one of India’s premier cultural and tourist destinations.
The hill, spread over 18 acres, has already received a facelift worth Rs 1.20 crore in the first phase, while an ambitious master plan with an outlay of Rs 90 crore is on the cards to develop it into the ‘Gandhi India International Centre’.
As part of the first phase of works, several facilities have already been modernised, which will give a great and amusing experience to the citizens of Vijayawada as well as visitors.
A 43-metre-high lift has been installed to ease access, supplementing the 120 steps that allow visitors to trek to the hilltop. Greenery work with many types of flowers has been done, and children’s play is upgraded with modern equipment. Toilets and civil works have been completed.
A special viewpoint has also been created so tourists can enjoy wide-angle views of Vijayawada. Jungle clearance and track renovation are also underway to ensure a clean and visitor-friendly environment.
The popular toy train, a nostalgic attraction for families and children, is being revived and will resume services in a few days as track work nears completion.
A modern planetarium is also coming up, expected to offer visitors a scientific and educational experience. Replicas of Sabarmati Ashram, Sevagram and Porbandar Gandhi House, which are in totally dilapidated conditions, have been renovated, adding to the cultural and historic significance of the hill.
Gandhi Hill is open from 10 am to 8:30 pm every day. Currently, the hill receives around 5,000 visitors a day, but it is expected that this number will rise to nearly 10,000 with the enhanced facilities. The entry fees are Rs 10 and Rs 20 for bikes and cars.
The Gandhi Hill Foundation is planning to set up a fine arts academy, a modern library, a convention hall, guest rooms, and a centre for humanitarian activities, making it not just a memorial but a vibrant space for cultural exchange, education and public discourse.
The idea is to make Gandhi Hill a place that reflects Gandhiji’s values while also attracting more tourists and visitors.
The Foundation, under the chairmanship of Dr Gandhi PC Kaza, is making strenuous efforts to develop and make Gandhi Hill a symbol of peace, culture and inspiration for future generations, said Ravi Teja, Gandhi Hill Manager.
District Collector G Lakshmisha and representatives assured to develop this hill, besides the foundation. ‘’Once the Gandhi India International Centre is realised, the hill will stand not only as a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi but also as a hub of art, learning and humanitarian values that can enthral both tourists and scholars alike,’’ he said to TNIE.