Rs 90-crore plan to develop Gandhi Hill as international centre

VIJAYAWADA: The historic Gandhi Hill, which houses the country’s first Gandhi memorial built on a hilltop here, is undergoing a remarkable transformation that promises to turn it into one of India’s premier cultural and tourist destinations.

The hill, spread over 18 acres, has already received a facelift worth Rs 1.20 crore in the first phase, while an ambitious master plan with an outlay of Rs 90 crore is on the cards to develop it into the ‘Gandhi India International Centre’.

As part of the first phase of works, several facilities have already been modernised, which will give a great and amusing experience to the citizens of Vijayawada as well as visitors.

A 43-metre-high lift has been installed to ease access, supplementing the 120 steps that allow visitors to trek to the hilltop. Greenery work with many types of flowers has been done, and children’s play is upgraded with modern equipment. Toilets and civil works have been completed.

A special viewpoint has also been created so tourists can enjoy wide-angle views of Vijayawada. Jungle clearance and track renovation are also underway to ensure a clean and visitor-friendly environment.

The popular toy train, a nostalgic attraction for families and children, is being revived and will resume services in a few days as track work nears completion.