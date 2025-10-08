Government will set up Swachh Sevak Dal teams in AP: Pattabhiram

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step to strengthen the Swachhandhra Mission, the State government will soon establish Swachh Sevak Dal teams in every village and town across Andhra Pradesh, announced State Swachhandhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram.

Speaking at the district-level Swachh Andhra Awards ceremony at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Pattabhiram said the awards reflect the Chief Minister’s vision to make AP the cleanest State in India.

He added that every awardee would serve as a Brand Ambassador for Swachhandhra, promoting cleanliness and sustainability in their communities. Highlighting NTR district’s achievement, Pattabhiram said it received the highest number of awards due to the dedication of efficient and committed officials. “A total of 69 awards were presented at the state level and 1,257 at the district level across various categories,” he said.

He also announced plans to introduce water taxis in the Vijayawada canal network, stating that the project would materialise once treated water from micro-STPs is released into the canals.

The initiative, he said, would ease traffic congestion and promote eco-friendly urban transport. He added that 12,000 tri-cycles will be distributed to villages, 1,600 electric vehicles will be procured, and cleaned dumping yards will be converted into green zones.