Gramadarshini for resolution of ryots issues

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to address longstanding grievances of farmers who gave land for Amaravati’s development, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted a Gramadarshini outreach programme in Kuragallu village on Thursday.

CRDA Commissioner K Kannababu, IAS, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holistic growth across all capital region villages, assuring that every issue raised by locals would be resolved. The event, attended by Additional Commissioner A Bhargav Teja, IAS, and senior officials, enabled farmers and landowners to directly voice their concerns to the administration.

“This Gramadarshini initiative aims to resolve problems faced by capital region farmers and landowners,” Kannababu said, adding that all complaints would be recorded through a dedicated grievance redressal portal and pursued until fully addressed.

Villagers raised issues related to the land pooling process, including Gramakanthas, the Negotiated Settlement Policy (NSP), delays in E13 road construction, and the need for better local infrastructure. The commissioner resolved several concerns on the spot and instructed field-level CRDA officers to act swiftly on others.