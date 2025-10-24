Gramadarshini for resolution of ryots issues

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to address longstanding grievances of farmers who gave land for Amaravati’s development, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted a Gramadarshini outreach programme in Kuragallu village on Thursday.
CRDA Commissioner K Kannababu, IAS, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holistic growth across all capital region villages, assuring that every issue raised by locals would be resolved. The event, attended by Additional Commissioner A Bhargav Teja, IAS, and senior officials, enabled farmers and landowners to directly voice their concerns to the administration.
“This Gramadarshini initiative aims to resolve problems faced by capital region farmers and landowners,” Kannababu said, adding that all complaints would be recorded through a dedicated grievance redressal portal and pursued until fully addressed.
Villagers raised issues related to the land pooling process, including Gramakanthas, the Negotiated Settlement Policy (NSP), delays in E13 road construction, and the need for better local infrastructure. The commissioner resolved several concerns on the spot and instructed field-level CRDA officers to act swiftly on others.
Listening attentively, the commissioner resolved several immediate concerns on the spot and issued firm assurances for prioritizing the rest. He directed field-level CRDA officers to initiate swift action on the feedback received, underscoring the urgency of on-ground implementation.
Kannababu said detailed reports worth Rs 904 crore are being prepared for infrastructure upgrades across capital region villages and assured that construction on returnable plots would be expedited for timely handover to farmers.
To improve employment, CRDA’s social welfare wing is holding job fairs and skill development programmes, with the commissioner urging youth to participate. Farmers expressed satisfaction with the proactive approach and focus on grievance redressal.
He appealed to farmers to complete returnable plot registrations at the earliest, cautioning that while voluntary land pooling remains preferred, compulsory acquisition may be used if needed.
The commissioner extended a special plea for continued cooperation from farmers and landowners in realisng the vision of a thriving Amaravati, which was met with an encouraging response from the gathering.
The Gramadarshini initiative will continue across all capital region villages.
This outreach is part of CRDA’s ongoing efforts to foster inclusive growth in the capital region, balancing urban development with rural upliftment.