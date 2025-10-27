Over 3,000 killed in road mishaps in Andhra Pradesh this year

VIJAYAWADA: In a grim reminder of Andhra Pradesh’s persistent road safety crisis, the State has reported 3,272 deaths and 19,511 injuries in 8,510 road accidents between January 1 and October 25 this year.
According to official data from the Transport Department, the total number of accidents has fallen compared to last year, yet the death toll remains alarmingly high, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement and improved road safety measures. In 2024, the State had recorded 11,621 accidents, which claimed 4,191 lives.
Of particular concern is the increase in bus-related accidents, which have so far claimed 353 lives and left more than 2,100 people injured this year. Last year, 511 deaths were reported in bus accidents, including those involving State-run services.
The recent Kurnool bus tragedy, where 19 passengers were burnt alive after a private sleeper bus caught fire, has once again exposed lapses in vehicle fitness, unauthorised modifications, and inadequate monitoring of private transport operators.
Officials attribute the overall decline in accidents to intensified enforcement drives and the use of AI-based cameras and drones for surveillance on national and state highways. However, they acknowledge that reckless driving, overspeeding, and fatigue among long-distance drivers remain the leading causes of fatal crashes, particularly those involving heavy vehicles and private buses.
Lorries caused the most fatalities with 1,007 deaths in 1,947 accidents, followed by cars, jeeps and vans with 749 deaths in 2,201 incidents, and two-wheelers with 528 deaths in 1,980 crashes. Authorities are expanding black spot rectification projects and exploring intelligent transport systems.