Over 3,000 killed in road mishaps in Andhra Pradesh this year

VIJAYAWADA: In a grim reminder of Andhra Pradesh’s persistent road safety crisis, the State has reported 3,272 deaths and 19,511 injuries in 8,510 road accidents between January 1 and October 25 this year.

According to official data from the Transport Department, the total number of accidents has fallen compared to last year, yet the death toll remains alarmingly high, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement and improved road safety measures. In 2024, the State had recorded 11,621 accidents, which claimed 4,191 lives.

Of particular concern is the increase in bus-related accidents, which have so far claimed 353 lives and left more than 2,100 people injured this year. Last year, 511 deaths were reported in bus accidents, including those involving State-run services.