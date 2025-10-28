Suryaraopet police recover Rs 1 crore gold, arrest ex-domestic worker

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Suryaraopet police cracked a major house theft case within hours after receiving a complaint of stolen gold ornaments weighing around 837 grams, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, from the possession of the accused woman on Monday.

NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu said the Suryaraopet police received a complaint from a resident of Chiluku Durgayya Street alleging that unknown persons had stolen gold ornaments from his house.

Acting on the complaint, special teams were formed and collected clues after examining the crime scene. Police gathered evidence and tracked movements of known offenders.

Within a few hours, they received credible information leading to the detention of a woman identified as Cheepurupalli Sumalatha alias Latha (48), a former domestic worker who had earlier been employed in the complainant’s house. During interrogation, she confessed to committing the crime, and police recovered the stolen gold from her possession.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sumalatha, a resident of Maruti Nagar in Vijayawada, had been working as a domestic help in various households. About two years ago, she joined the complainant’s house for cooking and household chores. Over time, she noticed that the family owned gold ornaments and began stealing them in quantities whenever she found an opportunity, to avoid suspicion.