27 ganja cases end in acquittal due to ‘lapses’ in probe

VIJAYAWADA: In a major setback to the enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 27 ganja cases registered in the NTR district have ended in acquittal due to lapses in police investigation and lack of coordination between the police and the court monitoring wing.

NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu expressed serious concern over the failures, directing officials to closely monitor the trial process and prosecution of NDPS cases to prevent further acquittals. He emphasized that negligence in procedural aspects and poor follow-up during trial were weakening the cases, allowing the accused to walk free.

Upon examining the cases, police identified four factors contributing to the acquittals: lapses in police procedures, the role of kathadars, deposition of mediators, and eyewitness accounts. Out of the 27 cases reviewed, 25 failed to secure a conviction due to procedural lapses, including improper sample collection, non-production of seized ganja, lack of mediator reports, and failure to update e-malakhana registers.

Officials acknowledged that these technical failures significantly impaired the prosecution’s ability to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Improper deposition of eyewitnesses and mediators also contributed to the acquittals.