Minister Kollu assures aid for cyclone victims in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra assured that the government will extend complete support to every person affected by Cyclone Montha.

The Minister, along with Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, inspected damaged electric poles and transformers in Machilipatnam and oversaw restoration works. Speaking to the media, Kollu Ravindra said gusty winds up to 90 kmph uprooted hundreds of trees and power poles.

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for their constant monitoring and timely alerts, which helped prevent loss of life. He said ration shops were made accessible immediately for affected families and added that control rooms were established in all offices, and damage assessment teams were deployed to villages.

The Minister said that the government has taken a decision to provide 50 kg of rice to fishermen affected by the fishing ban and directed officials to repair damaged. Supply to 52 substations and 471 feeders was affected, with over 130 poles damaged in Krishna district.