Leadership training program concludes at Vijayawada's Stella College

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day leadership training program concluded at Maris Stella College, Vijayawada, on Sunday with the aim of equipping students with essential life and leadership skills beyond academics.

The initiative focused on goal-setting, team building, communication, and teamwork to prepare students for future challenges.

Sr Asha, Degree Vice Principal, inaugurated the programme on Saturday and emphasised that leadership is not limited to positions of authority but begins with self-management.

She said, “Students must cultivate clear communication, mental sharpness, and persistent effort to achieve their goals.”

Satyavedam, Head of the Department of Economics, explained that the camp aimed to strengthen students’ skills and overall abilities through practical sessions. Sachin Khamat and Clarissa Jathanna from the MR Pai Foundation, Mumbai, led interactive sessions and activities to develop students’ collaborative skills.