Rs 500 tickets cancelled, VIP protocols revised for Moola Nakshatram day

VIJAYAWADA: A ministerial team led by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Friday announced key decisions ahead of Moola Nakshatram and Vijaya Dasami, including extended darshan hours, cancellation of Rs 500 tickets, and revised VIP protocols.

Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Anagani Satya Prasad, Satya Kumar Yadav, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Kollu Ravindra, District Collector G Lakshmisha, NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu, and other officials attended the coordination meeting held at the model guest house.

Darshan hours will be extended to 22 hours on both festival days, with ticket-free entry and free laddu prasadam distribution. VIP darshan will be restricted to 7–9 am and 3–5 pm, while a dedicated slot from 3–4 pm has been reserved for the elderly and differently-abled. Antaralaya darshan and Rs 500 tickets have been cancelled this year.

To manage the anticipated footfall, authorities will arrange over 400 temporary toilets, deploy 673 sanitation workers, and distribute 30 lakh free water bottles.

Crowd control measures will include drones, IVRS feedback systems, and head-counting technology.