Livelihoods of locals’ safe in NTTPS drive

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has assured that the livelihoods of locals near the Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) will not be affected due to changes in ash transportation processes.
Addressing concerns raised by Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad in the State Assembly, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar clarified that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard local employment.
To combat pollution from NTTPS, the government is undertaking significant modernisation efforts, with `500 crore allocated for upgrading the plant’s six units, constructed 30 to 40 years ago.
The Minister noted that the Central government has permitted the plant’s operation until 2030, and steps are being taken to align with Pollution Control Board (PCB) guidelines. So far, `50 crore has been spent on pollution control measures caused by illegal storage and transportation.
To reduce environmental impact, the government is constructing a coal storage to prevent ash from dispersing into the air during transportation.
Gottipati refuted claims that local livelihoods are at risk, emphasising that APGENCO uses trucks for ash transportation, with loading provided free of cost and transportation expenses covered by the government. A tender system is being implemented to enhance employment opportunities.
Addressing health concerns, the minister announced that NTTPS is providing medical services equivalent to those offered to its employees. Mobile medical units are visiting nearby villages to offer free treatment, with health records maintained and specialist doctors to address health issues.
Responding to concerns about power infrastructure, the Minister stated that electricity poles on roads and drainage channels are being relocated, with clear instructions issued to contractors. The government’s efforts reflect a commitment to balancing environmental protection, employment, and infrastructure safety while modernising the ageing thermal power facility.