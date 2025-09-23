Livelihoods of locals’ safe in NTTPS drive

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has assured that the livelihoods of locals near the Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) will not be affected due to changes in ash transportation processes.

Addressing concerns raised by Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad in the State Assembly, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar clarified that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard local employment.

To combat pollution from NTTPS, the government is undertaking significant modernisation efforts, with `500 crore allocated for upgrading the plant’s six units, constructed 30 to 40 years ago.

The Minister noted that the Central government has permitted the plant’s operation until 2030, and steps are being taken to align with Pollution Control Board (PCB) guidelines. So far, `50 crore has been spent on pollution control measures caused by illegal storage and transportation.