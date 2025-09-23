Varun Group to set up Ibis-style hotel in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Varun Group Chairman Parabhu Kishore said that they are going to construct a Novotel Ibis-style hotel (Budget) in Amaravathi, adding that they had already laid a foundation stone on Monday for this.

On the occasion of Varun Group’s 75 years platinum jubilee celebrations, he organised a press conference at Varun Novotel in Vijayawada and said that the Varun group has achieved a great milestone of reaching turnover of `7500 crores in this 75-year journey of trust, service and excellence.

He further said they are presently constructing a mega hotel by investing `600 crores in Visakhapatnam.

Varun Group stands as the world’s no.1 dealer for Suzuki four-wheelers and two-wheelers, as well as the no.1 dealer for Bajaj two-wheelers and three-wheeler users.

With a workforce of over 21,600 employees, a robust network of 856 customer touch points, the group sells more than 1.70 lakh vehicles annually and services over 20 lakh vehicles each year, making it one of the largest and most trusted automotive groups in the world, he explained.

Varun group MD Varun Dev, Varun Hospitality MD Varsha, also participated.