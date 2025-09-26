Shramdaan drive held in Vijayawada Division

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway on Thursday organised a large-scale Shramdaan drive, led by Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya, at Vijayawada Railway Station.

The initiative, held on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti, followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for cleanliness and was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s vision. Activities under the banner “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” focused on Platform No. 1 (South) and the water tank area.

Sonakiya urged all stations, colonies, depots, and offices in Vijayawada Division to actively participate, stressing that collective efforts can strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“Cleanliness is not just a duty, it’s a shared responsibility. Today’s Shramdaan reflects our commitment to building a cleaner and greener future,” Sonakiya said.

The campaign saw enthusiastic participation from staff and officers across the Division, symbolising unity and reinforcing the message: “Together for a Cleaner Railway.”