Intruder enters house in AP's Macherla and rapes woman

VIJAYAWADA: A 32-year-old woman from Sattenapalli, currently residing alone in Macherla for work, was allegedly raped by an unidentified person on Friday.

The woman, who has been living separately from her husband, had adopted her elder sister’s son and was preparing to travel to Sattenapalli on Good Friday when it took place.

As per the Macherla police, an unknown person knocked at her door. As she opened it, the intruder entered the house, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her. He reportedly tied her hands and legs, gagged her, and inflicted injuries before fleeing the scene. The neighbours rescued her and alerted police.

Based on a complaint, special teams were formed to identify the accused. District SP have directed that the case be investigated under the supervision of an ASP. “After analysing the CCTV footage, we have identified a suspect. A clues team visited crime scene and collected evidence to aid the probe,” the police said.