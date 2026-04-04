Perni Nani booked for remarks against police

VIJAYAWADA: Chilakalapudi police registered a case against former minister and YSRCP leader Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) following his alleged remarks against police personnel on Friday.
The action follows his alleged inappropriate remarks against the police during the demolition of illegal constructions in Machilipatnam on Thursday.
According to police, Perni Nani made objectionable comments targeting officers present at the site. He reportedly body-shamed Chilakalapudi CI Parameswara Rao and issued threats against police during his reaction to the demolition. His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Krishna district Police Officers’ Association, which expressed strong anger over his conduct towards law enforcement personnel.
Based on a complaint lodged by the association, police registered a case against Perni Nani under Sections 196, 351, and 353(2) of the relevant laws. Officials stated that these sections pertain to promoting enmity, criminal intimidation, and assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty.
The demolition of illegal structures at the Machilipatnam site had triggered tensions, with Perni Nani reacting strongly and warning police officials of consequences once his party returned to power. Further investigation is on.