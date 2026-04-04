Perni Nani booked for remarks against police

VIJAYAWADA: Chilakalapudi police registered a case against former minister and YSRCP leader Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) following his alleged remarks against police personnel on Friday.

The action follows his alleged inappropriate remarks against the police during the demolition of illegal constructions in Machilipatnam on Thursday.

According to police, Perni Nani made objectionable comments targeting officers present at the site. He reportedly body-shamed Chilakalapudi CI Parameswara Rao and issued threats against police during his reaction to the demolition. His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Krishna district Police Officers’ Association, which expressed strong anger over his conduct towards law enforcement personnel.