Two youths killed, three others severely injured as lorry hits motorcycle in AP

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, two youths were killed in a road accident that occurred near the national highway at Lakshmipuram in Tiruvuru Rural mandal on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened when five minors were travelling on a single motorcycle and an unidentified lorry rammed into them from behind.

The victims were returning from Nuzvid town after attending catering work when the accident took place.

The group had reportedly stopped near Lakshmipuram to drop one of the boys at his residence. As they were on the highway, the speeding lorry hit them, resulting in two youths killed on the spot.