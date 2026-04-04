Two youths killed, three others severely injured as lorry hits motorcycle in AP

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, two youths were killed in a road accident that occurred near the national highway at Lakshmipuram in Tiruvuru Rural mandal on Friday morning.
According to police, the incident happened when five minors were travelling on a single motorcycle and an unidentified lorry rammed into them from behind.
The victims were returning from Nuzvid town after attending catering work when the accident took place.
The group had reportedly stopped near Lakshmipuram to drop one of the boys at his residence. As they were on the highway, the speeding lorry hit them, resulting in two youths killed on the spot.
The deceased were identified as Nakka Eshwar (16) and Modugu Sunny (17). The severity of the crash left their bodies badly mutilated, creating panic and distress among locals. The injured were identified as Daida Venkateswara Rao (16), Dharavathu Ram Charan (17), and Balamarthi Charan Tej (17).
All three were rushed to the government hospital whereCharan Tej’s condition is reported to be in critical condition. He was later shifted to Vijayawada for advanced medical treatment, while the other injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.
Upon receiving information, Thiruvur circle inspector K Giribabu rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Tiruvuru government hospital for post-mortem examination.
“Efforts are underway to identify the lorry and trace the driver involved in the accident,” said the police.