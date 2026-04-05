Police rescue family of four from suicide bid in Andhra's Palnadu

VIJAYAWADA: A police officer in Palnadu district rescued a family of four from an attempted suicide, earning widespread praise for his swift action on Friday.

The incident took place in Macherla, where Amarnath, a resident of Durgi, unable to cope with mounting fiscal pressure and alleged harassment from moneylenders, decided to end his life along with his family.

Amarnath set out in a car with his wife and their two young children, a five-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter, intending to take the extreme step. Before taking the hasty decision, his wife sent a distress message to her parents, informing them of their plan to die by suicide.

Alarmed by the message, the family alerted the police. Acting swiftly, Sub-inspector Kishore and his team, launched a search operation to trace the vehicle. Using their location and other inputs, the police tracked down the car in time and intercepted it before any harm could be done. The family was safely rescued distressed family members and later ensured their safe return home.