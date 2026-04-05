Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple tightens security after hundi counting irregularity

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of reported irregularities during the counting of offerings at the Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, the temple authorities have announced a series of stringent measures to ensure transparency and safeguard devotees’ contributions.

The move follows an incident in which a gold appraiser was allegedly caught attempting to divert gold ornaments during hundi counting at the Kanaka Durga temple. Officials said the accused tried to replace original ornaments with imitation jewellery. Trust board members detected the malpractice during a surprise inspection and seized gold worth about `1.25 lakh, raising concerns among devotees at the prominent shrine.

Officials stressed that any lapse in handling offerings would be dealt with strictly. To prevent such incidents in the future, temple authorities are planning to install metal detectors at all entry and exit points involved in the counting process.

Speaking to the TNIE, Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik stated that all staff involved in the counting process will undergo thorough checks both before and after handling offerings. It is expected to be implemented in this month.

“We are reviewing the premises to eliminate any blind spots, aiming to restore confidence among devotees and maintain the sanctity of the temple’s operations,” he said.