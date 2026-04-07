Amaravati Development Corporation chief issues norms for site safety

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D. Lakshmi Parthasarathi has directed contractors to strengthen safety measures at construction camp sites in the capital region.

On Monday, she inspected the RVR camp site in Thulluru along with officials, following a fire accident involving a trolley lorry the previous day. She questioned contractors on why the machinery brought in for RVR works was not promptly moved after unloading.

She criticised the lack of basic safety precautions at contractor camps and noted that the absence of trained security staff was leading to avoidable incidents. She instructed that all camp sites must be under CCTV surveillance and emphasised the need for continuous monitoring, especially during summer when fire risks are higher.

ADC Chief Engineers B Narasimhamurthy and Ch Dhanunjaya were ordered to ensure contractors implement these measures without delay. The directives include installing high-capacity water motors at camp sites to prevent accidents and safeguard workers.